Ex-minister among 16 arrested for ‘plot’ to topple Bangladesh govt

DHAKA: At least 16 people, including an 87-year-old former minister, were ordered by a Bangladesh court to be detained in custody on charges of plotting against the government, police said on Friday.
The South Asian nation has been in turmoil since a mass uprising toppled Sheikh Hasina's autocratic government in 2024, with political parties vying for power ahead of elections scheduled for February.
The 16 were arrested Thursday after attending a meeting at Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU), a journalists' association, where they accused political parties of conspiring to undermine the constitution.
Witnesses said a mob stormed the venue, heckled the participants, and later handed them over to police.
"They were arrested under the anti-terrorism act," said Khalid Mansur, officer-in-charge of Dhaka's central police station.
Among those held was Abdul Latif Siddiqui, a former minister under Hasina.
Police told the court that the accused were "hatching conspiracies and inciting unrest to destabilise the country and topple the government".
Hafizur Rahman Karzon, a law professor at the University of Dhaka, was also among those detained.
In court on Friday- where the group was taken in handcuffs, helmets, and bulletproof vests-he said that they were victims, not offenders.
Another of the detained, journalist Manjurul Alam, raised his arms and said: "These hands have written against corruption for years".
