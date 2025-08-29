Ex-minister among 16 arrested for ‘plot’ to topple Bangladesh govt

A file photo showing Bangladesh police personnel in uniform. — AFP/File

DHAKA: At least 16 people, including an 87-year-old former minister, were ordered by a Bangladesh court to be detained in custody on charges of plotting against the government, police said on Friday.

The South Asian nation has been in turmoil since a mass uprising toppled Sheikh Hasina's autocratic government in 2024, with political parties vying for power ahead of elections scheduled for February.

The 16 were arrested Thursday after attending a meeting at Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU), a journalists' association, where they accused political parties of conspiring to undermine the constitution.

Witnesses said a mob stormed the venue, heckled the participants, and later handed them over to police.

"They were arrested under the anti-terrorism act," said Khalid Mansur, officer-in-charge of Dhaka's central police station.

Among those held was Abdul Latif Siddiqui, a former minister under Hasina.

Police told the court that the accused were "hatching conspiracies and inciting unrest to destabilise the country and topple the government".

Hafizur Rahman Karzon, a law professor at the University of Dhaka, was also among those detained.

In court on Friday- where the group was taken in handcuffs, helmets, and bulletproof vests-he said that they were victims, not offenders.

Another of the detained, journalist Manjurul Alam, raised his arms and said: "These hands have written against corruption for years".