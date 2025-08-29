Julia Roberts makes bold statement as she talks ‘After the Hunt’ movie

Julia Roberts has recently made bold statement as she discusses her new movie, After the Hunt.

While speaking at the Venice Film Festival press conference, the actress responded to tough questions about movie’s message on MeToo and cancel culture.

Julia brushed off a question about whether the movie was trying to challenge the feminist movement.

The reporter said that the movie “had caused controversy” among festivalgoers who felt the story “revives old arguments” about trusting woman who breaks silence on sexual assault allegations.

Interestingly, Julia revealed that she wanted to stir it up the difficult conversations through the movie.”

The Pretty Woman actress mentioned that everybody “came out of the theatre talking about it. That’s how we wanted it to feel”.

“You realise what you believe in strongly because we stir it all up for you,” continued the 57-year-old.

For the unversed, Julia plays a Yale University professor, who is haunted by a secret from her past after a student accuses one of her colleagues of sexual assault.

With a laugh, the Notting Hill actress said, “Not to be disagreeable, because it’s not in my nature.”

“But the thing you said that I love is it ‘revives old arguments’. I don’t think it’s just reviving an argument of women being pitted against each other or not supporting each other,” pointed out Julia.

The actress further said that there are “a lot of old arguments that get rejuvenated that creates conversation”.

The Hollywood legend clarified that her new movie is not trying to spark controversy but she stresses the importance of initiating a conversation around these topics.

However, unfortunately, Julia noted that society is “losing the art of conversation in humanity right now”.

“We’re not making statements; we are portraying these people in this moment in time. I don’t know about controversy but we are challenging people to have conversation,” explained the Runaway Bride actress.

Before concluding, Julia added, “If making this movie does anything, getting everybody to talk to each other is the most exciting thing that I think we could accomplish.”

Meanwhile, After the Hunt will release in theatres on October 10