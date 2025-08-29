Timothee Chalamet having good time on ‘Dune 3’ set away from Kylie Jenner

Timothee Chalamet is having a good time far away from his rumoured girlfriend Kylie Jenner.

A source spilled to RadarOnline.com that the Hollywood young heartthrob is currently making the most of his “movie hunk status” while busy shooting the third Dune epic in Hungary.

The model, on the other hand, “is thousands of miles away and nowhere in sight”.

An insider said that the Wonka actor is “trying to be a benevolent one and has no problem charming and joking with every woman on the set because that just comes naturally to him”.

Chalamet wants to “lighten the mood around the scenes he's shooting, where his character Paul has taken an extremely dark and menacing turn,” explained a source.

Another tipster mentioned that the actor “is working 18-hour days to get this thing in the can, but he's also partying hard with his fellow young cast and crew members whenever they have a stretch of free time”.

“He's a 'work hard, play hard' guy through and through, and that goes double when he's on the other side of the world from Kylie,” noted an insider.

It is pertinent to mention that Chalamet is “not a Method actor at all and he loves switching in and out of his characters at the drop of a hat”.

Therefore, the actor – when not playing his dark, brooding despot – and his friends on the set are cracking jokes with everybody and having a great old time on the set.