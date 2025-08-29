Net metering IPPs to add Rs4 per unit burden: Awais Leghari

Federal Minister of Power Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari. — APP/File

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Energy Awais Leghari on Friday announced that net metering IPPs would be established, but cautioned that the system would place an additional burden of Rs4 per unit on consumers.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore, Leghari said the issue could not be left unattended.

He added that around 18 million consumers were already receiving electricity at a 70% discount, noting that many households had installed solar panels and brought their consumption below 200 units, which had helped reduce their bills.

“The price of electricity has decreased, and there is a difference in bills. Those who are not seeing a reduction in their electricity bills are blindfolded,” he added.

Rejecting allegations of political appointments, Leghari clarified: “The allegation is not being levelled against us that we are making political appointments. People fight wars for power, but we have empowered the company.”

He added that consumers in flood-affected areas would be provided relief.

During the news conference, the federal minister also received a cheque of Rs20 million from the Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco) CEO, who donated one day’s salary of its staff to support victims of the floods.

On Tuesday, the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet approved a summary for providing relief to the national grid consumers on account of Rs50 billion collected through the levy on captive power plants.