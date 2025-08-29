Animal figurines unearthed in Turkiye reveal prehistoric myth-making

A visitor looks at animal sculptures, discovered at the Karahan Tepe archaeological site, as he visits the "Golden Age of Archaeology" exhibition at the Presidential Complex Exhibition Hall in Ankara, Turkey, August 21, 2025. — Reuters

ISTANBUL: Archaeologists in southeastern Turkiye have unearthed a set of carved stone animals — a fox, a vulture and a wild boar — that is offering new insights into how prehistoric people told stories.

Dating back roughly 11,500 years, the figurines discovered at the Karahantepe archaeological site are believed to be the earliest known example of objects arranged deliberately to convey a narrative, according to researchers.

“Telling a story undoubtedly brings storytellers to mind, and carving them into stone reveals the existence of artists. But it also proves that communities who know those stories share a common memory,” said Necmi Karul, who leads the excavations at Karahantepe, considered one of the world’s oldest Neolithic settlements.

The artefacts, unearthed late last year, are now being exhibited for the first time at the Presidential Complex in Ankara, alongside other discoveries from the site, which dates back to 9,500 BC.

The set of animal figures - each one about 3.5 cm (1.38 inches) tall - was found in a small container, covered with a stone lid, and placed inside another, larger vessel. Each of the three figurines had its head placed into a limestone ring.

The intricacies of the arrangement reflect the figurines' use as part of a carefully prepared composition, Karul said, adding that previously only two-dimensional and often independent depictions had been found on immovable artefacts.

"With the Neolithic period and sedentism, we see a fundamental shift in narrative language," he said.

Sedentism, or living in one place for long periods, replaced millions of years of hunter-gatherer culture and gave rise to a new social order.

"These narratives must have been the social bonds that held this new order together," Karul said, describing the figurines as "one of the most important discoveries from a prehistoric perspective".

Prehistoric success story

Karahantepe is one of the earliest settlements of the Neolithic period. Nearby Gobeklitepe, a Unesco World Heritage Site, is believed to be the world's oldest.

A view shows the archaeological site of Karahan Tepe, one of the world's oldest Neolithic settlements, is pictured in Sanliurfa, Turkey, September 14, 2023. — Reuters

Both sites are a part of a wider Neolithic research project called Tas Tepeler, or "Stone Hills", that includes various settlements dotted across the Turkish province of Sanliurfa and where excavations are ongoing.

Karahantepe covers 14 hectares (35 acres) but excavation work carried out there since 2019 has covered only a tiny fraction of the site, Karul said.

Pillars decorated with reliefs and a complex of circular communal buildings were also found there, with a human head carved into the bedrock on one of the walls.

Karul said he planned to seek different kinds of Unesco recognition for the site as a way to increase global interest in his team's work.

"Modern people always place themselves at the pinnacle when compared to the past," he said. "Karahantepe shows us how successful people were in art and storytelling 11,000-12,000 years ago."