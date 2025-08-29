Ridley Scott shares real reason behind rejecting ‘Terminator 3’ movie

Ridley Scott has recently shared real reason behind rejecting Terminator 3 movie.

The Alien director revealed he was offered $20m to make Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines but he declined it.

“I can’t be bought,” said the 87-year-old in a new interview with The Guardian.

Scott stated, “I couldn’t do it. It’s not my thing.”

The iconic movie-maker also compared directing Terminator 3 to directing a James Bond movie.

“The essence of a Bond movie is fun and camp. Terminator is pure comic strip,” he declared.

Scott continued, “I would try to make it real.”

Nevertheless, the director added, “That’s why they’ve never asked me to do a Bond movie.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Scott finally confirmed a third Gladiator movie is “in process” after the box office success of Gladiator II, which was released last year.

When asked about making another Alien movie to follow Prometheus in 2012 Alien: Covenant in 2017, the director replied, “Another Alien prequel – yeah, if I get an idea, for sure.”

Meanwhile, James Cameron directed the Terminator and its sequel Terminator 2: Judgement Day.

It is pertinent to mention that Cameron’s plans for Terminator 3 were ruined shortly after the second movie’s release when the production company were sold off.

Cameron never disclosed his initial plans for the franchise’s third installment.

However, after more than a decade, Jonathan Mostow directed 2003’s Rise of the Machines.