Taylor Swift officially begins 'Bridal Era' in white outfit

Taylor Swift officially kicked off her "bridal era" in a white outfit during her first appearance after engagement.

Since the pop star and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end sent fans into a frenzy with their surprising announcement, the newly engaged couple stepped out in public for the first time on Thursday, August 28.

They were spotted together at a college football match-up (Cincinnati Bearcats vs the Nebraska Cornhuskers) at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

The Lover singer was smiling ear to ear as she entered the stadium. She sported a white sweater vest paired with light-wash pleated denim mini skirt, and knee-high off white boots.

As for her fiance, the NFL star, who played for the Bearcats during his college career at the University of Cincinnati, rocked a red and white polo shirt with the supporting team’s cap.

The lovebirds were joined by Travis’ Kansas City Chiefs teammate, Patrick Mahomes, and his brother, Jason Kelce.

Notably, the Cruel Summer chart topper's "bridal era" is a new term coined by her devoted fans shortly after her engagement announcement to the Super Bowl champion on August 26, 2025.

The Grammy winning artist has embarked on this new chapter with a white outfit in her first public appearance.

Now, Swifties can’t wait to see what fashion choices, musical influences, and wedding details Taylor, 35, will share as she dives into her wedding planning and celebrations.