Margot Robbie hints 'bold' Emerald Fennell's 'Wuthering Heights' adaptation

Margot Robbie hints 'bold' at a 'bold' 'Wuthering Heights' adaptation by Emerald Fennell

Margot Robbie is set to take things up a notch with her upcoming film Wuthering Heights.

The new big-screen adaptation of Emily Bronte classic novel is helmed by Emerald Fennell.

During a promotional interview for Big Bold Beautiful Journey with MTV and Josh Horowitz, the Barbie star compared Fennell’s previous hit Saltburn with the upcoming project.

"Just you wait. It’s bananas. It’s great. It’s brilliant," she declared.

"You'll see a little sneak peek soon," she then teased, causing fellow interviewee Colin Farrell to ask, "Trailer coming soon?"

"I can't say nothing," quipped the Australian actress.

Robbie will star as Catherine opposite Jacob Elordi as Heathcliff in Fennell’s take on Brontë's romantic drama, first published in 1847.

The film also includes, Shazad Latif, Hong Chau, Alison Oliver, Charlotte Mellington and Adolescence Emmy-nominee Owen Cooper. It will be co-produced by Robbie's LuckyChap studio, the same company behind 2023’s Barbie and Saltburn (which also starred Elordi).

In the project, the actress-producer worked alongside husband Tom Ackerley, with whom she welcomed a baby boy in October 2024.

While the Wuthering Heights is scheduled to be released in theatres on February 13, Robbie and Farrell's A Big Bold Beautiful Journey is set to release in theatres on September 19.