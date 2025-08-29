‘General Hospital’s’ Roger Howarth boards ‘The Young and the Restless’ cast

Roger Howarth joins ‘The Young and the Restless’

Roger Howarth is making his way back to CBS, this time joining The Young and the Restless for a major storyline set to unfold later this year.

While details about his new character are being kept under wraps, the Emmy-winning soap star will begin filming in mid-September, with his on-screen debut expected in the months that follow, as Deadline reports.

From 2003 to 2010, he has played Paul Ryan on CBS’ As the World Turns, a role that earned him critical acclaim.

His career in daytime television, however, stretches back even further. After appearing on Loving and Guiding Light in the early ’90s, he landed his breakout role as Todd Manning on One Life to Live in 1993.

He played the part on and off until 2013, winning a Daytime Emmy Award in 1994 for Outstanding Younger Leading Actor in a Drama Series.

Following that, Howarth became a familiar face on General Hospital, where he portrayed multiple characters over the years.

Starting in 2012, he first returned as Todd Manning, later took on the role of Franco Baldwin, and most recently played Dr. Austin Gatlin-Holt.

His run on the ABC soap ended in 2023 when Austin was fatally shot, a moment the actor later confirmed on Instagram as the end of his time with the show.

Now, he’s gearing up for his next chapter. On Thursday, Aug. 28, Howarth celebrated the news with fans by sharing a selfie on Instagram.

In the photo, he signed the letters “Y” and “R” in American Sign Language, a nod to The Young and the Restless. “Excited and appreciative… I’m a lucky guy…,” he wrote in the caption.

With decades of experience across some of the most beloved daytime dramas, Howarth’s addition to The Young and the Restless is already generating excitement among viewers eager to see how his new storyline will unfold.



