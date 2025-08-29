Meghan Markle tries hard at homemade bread with Jay Shetty's wife Rashi

Meghan joins the couple in preparing dough for traditional bread

Meghan Markle has dropped an exciting new clip from the second season of her Netflix series With Love, Meghan, featuring Indian-origin podcaster Jay Shetty and his wife, author Rashi Devlukia, as special guests.

The one-minute teaser captures a wholesome and lighthearted moment as Meghan joins the couple in preparing dough for traditional bread.

In the video, Rashi can se seen guiding Meghan through the process, saying, 'Now this is like something we can all actually do.'

Meghan, keen to get hands on, asks, 'Do you need some flour? Let's flour our surface a little bit.'

The Duchess of Sussex enthusiastically takes part as Rashi explains: 'You can see the dough's risen almost double. You just grab the pieces.'

Meghan and Jay both appear to be enjoying the process, with Meghan rolling dough in her hands while Rashi demonstrates her rolling pins.

'I bought mine-because we roll our rotis, traditional bread, every day,' Rashi explains, to which Meghan curiously asks why the pin is thin.

As the clip warps up, Jay humourously admits, 'This is so hard work. Making naan is my first experience!'

Meghan appears fully immersed in the cultural exchange, radiating joy throughout the segment.

For context, much-hyped second season of With Love, Meghan returend on August 26.