'Gladiator' director gives promising update about third sequel

Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal's 'Gladiator II' collected over $300 million last year

Ridley Scott has finally addressed the chances of Gladiator 3.

Last year, the director released the second sequel of the action-adventure film starring Paul Mescal, Denzel Washington, Pedro Pascal and Joseph Quinn.

The 2024 film turned out to be a blockbuster of the year.

Recently, in a chat with The Guardian, Scott was asked "if there will be a third Alien prequel and a Gladiator 3?"

To which, he responded saying, “Gladiator is in process right now”, said the 87-year-old filmmaker while adding, “Another Alien prequel – yeah, if I get an idea, for sure.”

This sounds like good news for Mescal, who previously showed interest in featuring in Gladiator 3.

In a statement, he added, “Oh yeah, massively down. I don’t think it will be [24] years — but I have no idea when it will be.”

Scott has been directing the action franchise ever since its first film that released in 2000.

The original film featured Russell Crowe, Joaquin Phoenix, Connie Nielsen, Oliver Reed, Richard Harris and Spencer Treat Clark.

Meanwhile, Ridley has announced his new film The Dog Stars starring Jacob Elordi, Margaret Qualley, Josh Brolin and Guy Pearce.