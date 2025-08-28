Salman Khan to reveal ‘Baaghi 4’ trailer on ‘Bigg Boss 19’

Salman Khan to unveil 'Baaghi 4' trailer on 'Bigg Boss 19'

Salman Khan is reportedly preparing a special surprise for Baaghi fans, with the official trailer of the upcoming installment set to be unveiled on Bigg Boss 19.

Baaghi 4, starring Tiger Shroff, Sonam Bajwa, Harnaaz Sandhu, and Sanjay Dutt, is set offer the first glimpse of the action-thriller.

A source close to the development told Pinkvilla that the Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam actor will unveil the trailer on stage alongside Tiger, 35, Harnaaz Sandhu, and Sonam Bajwa on Saturday, August 30.

The episode is scheduled to be filmed a day earlier, on Friday, August 29.

Earlier, the source also revealed that the upcoming film features an intense face-off, noting, “After the family-friendly action in the first three parts, the fourth Baaghi film takes the A-rated route, as K Harsha has left no stone unturned to design an uncompromised R-rated action film like the ones made in the West.”

Meanwhile, the Student of the Year 2 star also has Raj Mehta’s Lag Ja Gale in the pipeline.

For the unversed, Sajid Nadaidwala’s directorial is slated for release on Friday, September 5.