Jackie Chan’s surprising link with Tom Holland’s new ‘Spider-Man’ movie

Jackie Chan has recently made surprising revelation about being a part of Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

In a new interview with the Hong Kong–based news outlet HK01 via The Wrap, the action legend shared that the real reason he “went to London and visited the set” of upcoming Spider-Man movie was because his Jackie Chan Stunt Team is working on the Marvel Cinematic Universe movie.

“My Jackie Chan Stunt Team was busy filming Spider-Man, and I was the action director for the Jackie Chan Stunt Team,” explained the Rush Hour actor.

When asked about his presence in Tom Holland’s new movie, Chan mentioned, “I went to watch their rehearsals, and the director [Destin Daniel Cretton] was quite surprised to see me.”

“I made sure he understood that they are part of my team,” noted the Karate Kid: Legends actor.

Chan also lauded Holland for his exceptional performance in the MCU who played the role of Peter Parker/Spider-Man in the Marvel movies.

“I heard the young man paid tribute to my movies in a lot of action scenes and has done stunts by himself,” he added.

For the unversed, the new Marvel movie, which is directed by Dustin Daniel Cretton, stars Holland, Zendaya, and Jacob Batalon in the lead roles.

Meanwhile, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is slated to release in theatres on July 31, 2026.