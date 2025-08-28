Chris Pratt to play 'Batman' in James Gunn's DCU?

Robert Pattinson is set to reprise the role caped crusader in 'The Batman Part II'

DC CEO James Gunn has been looking for the new Batman for his comics universe.

Ever since, him and Peter Safran as stepped in as the new bosses, the hunt has been on ever since.

However, Robert Pattinson is still playing the lead in Matt Reeves’ 2027 directorial as it had already been confirmed before Gunn and Safran took charge.

Meanwhile, a new actor is yet to be decided to play the superhero in James’ DCU.

There has been rumours that Alan Ritchson, Jon Hamms or Nicholas Hoult might portray the caped crusader in the new world.

The latest rumours also suggested that the Guardians of the Galaxy star Chris Pratt might step into the shoes of a superhero.

But Gunn, when asked if Pratt will play Batman ever, ruled out the possibility completely. He said, “As Batman? No.”

However, he did confirm to EScorpionGolden, “As something else? Yes.”

According to the Superman director, Chris would love to do something at DC. “I would love for him to do something at DC…”

However, the 59-year-old filmmaker doesn’t know yet what role would the 46-year-old actor play.

James confessed that he would have to think about a character for the Jurassic World star.