Photo collage shows Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. — Reuters

BEIJING: Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korea’s Kim Jong Un will join Chinese President Xi Jinping at a military parade in Beijing, their first joint public appearance in a display of defiance against Western pressure.

China’s foreign ministry said 26 foreign leaders will attend next week’s “Victory Day” parade on September 3, with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico the sole representative from the European Union.

Set against the backdrop of China’s expanding military power, the event is expected to highlight solidarity not only with the Global South, but also with heavily sanctioned Russia and North Korea.

Russia, which Beijing counts as a strategic partner, has been battered by multiple rounds of Western sanctions imposed after its invasion of Ukraine in 2022, with its economy on the brink of slipping into recession. Putin, wanted by the International Criminal Court, last travelled in China in 2024.

North Korea, a formal treaty ally of China's, has been under United Nations Security Council sanctions since 2006 over its development of nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles. Kim last visited China in January 2019.

Those attending the parade marking the formal surrender of Japan during World War II will include Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko, Iran's President Masoud Pezashkian, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto and South Korea's National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik, said Chinese Assistant Foreign Minister Hong Lei at a news conference.

Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic will also attend the parade.

The United Nations will be represented by Under-Secretary-General Li Junhua, who previously served in various capacities at the Chinese foreign ministry, including time as the Chinese ambassador to Italy, San Marino and Myanmar.

On the day, President Xi Jinping will survey tens of thousands of troops at Tiananmen Square alongside the foreign dignitaries and senior Chinese leaders.

The highly choreographed parade, to be one of China's largest in years, will showcase cutting-edge equipment like fighter jets, missile defence systems and hypersonic weapons.