'Twilight' fans rejoice: The Saga is coming back to theatres this fall

Get ready, Twilight fans! The iconic love story of Bella, Edward, and Jacob is coming back to the big screen this October.

Lionsgate and Fathom Events announced that all five films in The Twilight Saga series will be re-released in theaters, sparking nostalgia and excitement among fans.

The official social media accounts for Twilight, Lionsgate, and Fathom Events shared a teaser featuring stars Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson, and Taylor Lautner, with the tagline "Forever Begins Again."

Although exact dates haven't been confirmed, the caption "Tomorrow" hints that more details will be revealed soon.

The Twilight Saga, based on Stephenie Meyer's bestselling novels, follows the tumultuous love story between Bella Swan and vampire Edward Cullen, complicated by her friendship with werewolf Jacob Black.

Director Catherine Hardwicke believes the film's enduring popularity stems from the universal experience of first love.

"Everybody wants to have that first love. That's just undeniable. That's just a head rush that makes you feel ecstatic. A love that's like a drug…. And that's what I was really trying to create in the movie," she said.

The franchise's success was undeniable, grossing over $3.3 billion worldwide across its five films. The first film, released in 2008 with a relatively small budget, surprised everyone by raking in $408.4 million worldwide, catapulting its leads to global stardom.

While details are still scarce, fans are eagerly anticipating more information on the re-release, including potential bonus content like behind-the-scenes footage or new commentary.

An animated TV reboot is also reportedly in the works.