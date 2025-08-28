Oasis concert spirals into unexpected brawl: Watch

A chaotic scene unfolded during recent Oasis concert in Toronto as a fight broke out mid-performance.

Videos by the attendees captured punches being thrown in the crowd while the Gallagher brothers were on stage over the weekend.

A group of men started the brawl, with other attendees trying to intervene. One person was knocked to the ground, and the fight briefly escalated as more individuals got involved.

Despite the disruption, some fans remained unfazed as one woman was even seen dancing just in the middle while the men were being aggressive towards each other.

The incident quickly went viral, with concertgoers taking to Reddit to criticise the unruly behavior.

Many expressed disbelief that fans would ruin a long-awaited reunion show with violence, calling it "crazy" and "ridiculous," and lamenting how some wasted the opportunity to enjoy the iconic performance.

While the latest Oasis fight erupted in the crowd, the most memorable clashes in the band's history have always been between the band’s frontmen themselves.

Oasis split in 2009 because Noel quit the band after years of public and private feuds with his brother Liam culminated in a physical fight backstage at a festival in Paris.

The intense sibling rivalry and disagreements came to an end with Oasis reuniting in July 2025 after 16 years.

Their reunion tour Oasis Live '25 kicked off on July 4, 2025, in Cardiff, Wales, marking the first time brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher shared the same stage since 2009.