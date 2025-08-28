‘Thunderbolts’ director gives fresh update on ‘X-Men’ reboot

‘Thunderbolts’ director teases update about Marvel’s ‘X-Men’ reboot

Thunderbolts* director, Jake Schreier confirmed that Marvel's X-Men reboot is officially in development.

Previously, the first live-action X-Men film was premiered in July 2000, starring Hugh Jackman as Wolverine, Patrick Stewart as Professor X, and Ian McKellen as Magneto.

In an interview with Empire Magazine, Schreier revealed that he has begun working on the new film.

"I can’t say anything about it, but we’ve started work on X-Men, and that’s obviously very, very exciting," he told the outlet.

The Robot & Frank director did not revealed any plot or even which character will appear in the film.

Instead, the filmmaker went on to share the valuable lessons her learned from directing Marvel's Thunderbolts* starring Sebastian Stan, Florence Pugh, and David Harbour, that will help him in helming the upcoming project.

"There are so many things that I didn’t know about before I started [Thunderbolts*]," Schreier said. "The biggest learning curve for me was the proportion of the action to the more emotional, character-driven scenes, and how, even though it’s more shooting days than I’ve ever had, they get eaten up quite quickly by the action stuff."

He added, "By the time we got to the end of it, it felt like, 'Oh, now I feel like we get how to do this a little bit better'. These are very special experiences."

Release date of X-Men is yet to be announced, however, previously, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige revealed that with the release of Avengers: Secret Wars on December 17, 2027, the MCU will reset paving the path for the new chapter of X-Men.