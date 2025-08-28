Mexico’s jaguars rebound but survival still hangs in the balance

Mexico’s jaguars, the largest cats in the Americas, are staging a cautious comeback as a national census shows the population has climbed to 5,326 – up 30% from 2010, when the species was first listed as endangered in Mexico.
The study, released Wednesday by the National Alliance for Jaguar Conservation (ANCJ), found an 11% increase since 2018 alone, calling the recovery “surprising and encouraging.” Much of the success is linked to larger conservation zones that have allowed jaguars to move and hunt more freely.
Still, experts warn the species remains vulnerable. “We need at least 15 to 30 years of steady growth before jaguars can be considered safe,” said ANCJ strategy coordinator Humberto Peña, adding that reaching 8,000 animals – the estimated target for long-term survival – could take decades.
The census revealed the Yucatán Peninsula as the species’ stronghold, home to nearly 1,700 jaguars. Other significant populations were recorded in the South Pacific (1,541), Central and Northeast Mexico (813), North Pacific (733), and Central Pacific Coast (540).
But challenges persist. Jaguars continue to face shrinking habitats, poaching, and violent clashes with ranchers protecting livestock. Illegal trade also poses a serious risk, with jaguar skins, claws, and fangs trafficked openly, including online.
The census relied on 920 motion-triggered cameras placed across 15 states over a 90-day period. Conservationists are now urging greater efforts to preserve jaguar corridors and stronger crackdowns on trafficking.
“Protecting jaguars is not just for conservationists – it is a shared responsibility,” Peña said.
