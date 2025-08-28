Argentina’s Milei pelted with stones on campaign trail amid corruption scandal

Protesters throw a stone at Argentina´s President Javier Milei (center), the ruling party´s candidate for deputy, Jose Luis Espert (left), and other officials and candidates during a motorcade in Lomas de Zamora, Buenos Aires province, Argentina, on August 27, 2025.— AFP

Argentine President Javier Milei came under attack Wednesday while campaigning near the capital Buenos Aires, as protesters hurled stones, bottles and other objects at his motorcade during a heated rally marked by political tensions and corruption allegations, AFP reported.

The incident unfolded in the city of Lomas de Zamora, about 20 kilometres (12 miles) south of Buenos Aires, where the libertarian leader was riding in the back of a pickup truck alongside his sister and closest adviser, Karina Milei.

Supporters lined the streets to greet him, but the atmosphere turned hostile when demonstrators began throwing plants, rocks and bottles. Milei’s security detail quickly whisked him away from the scene. He was not injured, presidential spokesman Manuel Adorni confirmed on social media.

Following the assault, scuffles erupted between Milei’s backers and opponents. A female supporter of the president sustained rib injuries in the clashes and was evacuated by ambulance, AFP reporters at the scene said.

The attack comes at a fraught moment for Milei, who is campaigning ahead of October’s mid-term elections while fending off a growing corruption scandal involving the public disability agency. Audio recordings leaked by its former director, Diego Spagnuolo, accused Karina Milei of misappropriating funds destined for people with disabilities.

Just minutes before the attack, Milei had publicly dismissed the allegations, calling Spagnuolo’s claims “a lie.” The scandal has sparked protests and intensified criticism of the president’s inner circle, underscoring the political volatility that continues to shape Argentina’s campaign trail.