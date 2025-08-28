Jason Kelce admits to following Taylor Swift theories amid engagement buzz

Jason Kelce opens up about Taylor Swift fan theories

Travis Kelce’s brother, Jason Kelce, is opening up about the fan theories he sees online surrounding the NFL star and Taylor Swift.

The 37-year-old admitted to following these theories online and expressed an interest in trying to decipher Easter egg clues from Swift, after fans demanded answers.

During an episode of his New Heights podcast on Wednesday, August 27, Jason spoke exclusively to Travis about the Swiftie Easter egg hunt.

He said, “I’m knee-deep right now in the Swiftie Easter egg hunting.”

After Travis pressed him to answer, he went on to add, “Yes. You know I am, because I keep sending you and Tay stuff I keep reading. I know you guys don’t want to read it, but I’m freaking gonna make you guys read it because I’m interested. You guys aren’t giving me f---ing anything, which is pissing me off even more.”

In addition, Jason didn’t bash the couple for keeping him out of the loop, noting that he might not be the right person to trust with secrets.

This comes hot on the heels of Travis and Taylor’s engagement news, after the singer posted a carousel of photos showcasing their bond.