Bruce Willis' wife shares the conversation she wants to have with unwell husband

Emma Heming Willis makes heartbreaking confession

Bruce Willis’ wife Emma Heming has spoken about actor’s health condition publicly for the first time.

She recently appeared for a chat at ABC News’ Good Morning America show, where Emma opened gave an update about Willis’ health.

The British model further revealed the conversation she wishes to have with the Die Hard actor.

During the chat, she was asked what she would like to talk to her husband about.

To which Heming responded saying that she would like to ask him if there’s anything they can do to help.

Emma added that she would want to ask him, "How he's doing, [if] he's okay, he feels okay. If there's anything that we could do to support him better.”

The 47-year-old businesswoman further opened, "I would really love to know that. If he's scared. If he's ever worried.”

"I just would love to be able to just to have a conversation with him”, she confessed.

While speaking at the show, Heming also shared that the Pulp Fiction star is doing great overall, but his “brain is failing him”.

"The language is going, and, you know, we've learned to adapt”, revealed the actress.

Back in 2023, the 70-year-old retired actor was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia that causes problem with behaviour and language.