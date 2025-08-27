Lily Collins garners criticism on her latest post about 'Emily in Paris 5'

'Emily in Paris 5' is set to release on December 18

Lily Collins recently dropped a celebratory post as she wrapped up filming of her much-anticipated series Emily in Paris season 5.

Taking to Instagram, the 36-year-old shared a bunch of pictures featuring her and co-star Ashley Park.

In the caption, she wrote, “And that’s another wrap on @emilyinparis… Here’s to five seasons of friendship turned sisterhood.”

“Venice, Paris, Rome, anywhere is home with you by my side. Incredibly grateful for our Emily family and so extremely proud of what we all created together this year. Arrivederci 'til December 18.”

The post gauged a massive backlash as social media users criticized her for not mentioning about the death of Assistant Director Diego Borella.

One of them commented, “Congrats Lily and your whole crew! But how come not mentioning anything about the death case in your crew? Not even condolences or anything…’

A few days ago, news came out that Diego collapsed among his co-workers on the sets while shooting the final scene of the series.

Another critic wrote, “Doesn’t this seem a little tasteless and tacky? An assistant director died just 3 days ago on set?”

A third social media user penned, “No mention or tribute to the assistant director who collapsed on set last week and eventually passed away?”

Backed by Netflix, the much awaited season of Emily in Paris is set to release on December 18.