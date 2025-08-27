'Superman' star thinks Robert Pattinson's Batman is unsuitable for James Gunn's DCU

James Gunn has confirmed Batman based film for his DC universe

James Gunn’s DCU still has not found their Batman and the hunt is still on.

The new DC boss has already confirmed a film titled The Brave and the Bold based on the superhero for which a lead star is yet to be decided.

However, there are multiple names surfacing on the internet that are rumoured to play the Caped Crusader in Gunn’s DCU. Some of the names include Alan Ritchson, Jon Hamm, Jonathan Bailey, Harris Dickinson and Nicholas Hoult.

However, another star has shown interest in playing Bruce Wayne in the new DC universe.

Former Superman star Tyler Hoechlin was asked at Fan Expo Canada if he thinks that Robert Pattinson’s Batman is fit for Gunn’s DCU.

He “selfishly” responded saying, “I'm going to say no because I still want to play Batman.”

However, Tyler also said, “I think and I say that Rob did a fantastic, fantastic job and [with] Matt Reeves it was great.”

“So, I'm happy to let them keep doing their thing, and maybe leave the door open...”, he added.

Pattinson’s appearance in James’ The Brave and the Bold is not yet confirmed. However, he will definitely reprise the superhero role in Matt Reeves’ The Batman Part II.