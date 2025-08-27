 Rarest Socorro dove hatches eight chicks in historic first since 1970s at UK Zoo

Wildlife experts are cheering as one of the rarest bird species, the Socorro dove, hatches eight new chicks for the first time in history at Chester Zoo since 1970s.
Socorro dove, which has been extinct in the wild for over five decades. Undoubtedly, for wildlife conservationists it’s a proud moment to celebrate the successful hatching of one of the world’s rarest species.
Experts at Chester Zoo announced the hatching of eight chicks hatched this summer, some of which are already fully fledged. They are also hopeful that a second clutch of eggs is imminent.
Clare Rafe, who is one of the administrators at the Chester Zoo, provides an update on the newly hatched chicks, saying: “Several of the chicks have already reached independence, and the others are close to fledging. It’s a big deal- every single bird counts."
The tiny chicks, known as squabs, are a vital boost to the future of Zenaida graysoni, a species now entirely dependent on Zoo-based conservation breeding programmes in Europe and North America. With fewer than 200 left on the planet, each new hatching is critical to preventing its total extinction.
Once native to Mexico’s Socorro Island, the birds disappeared from the wild in the 1970s due to a series of ecological disruptions.
The head of Birds at Chester Zoo, Andrew Owner, explains the reason behind the extinction of this rare species: “Historically, the Socorro dove had few natural predators, and the Island was largely untouched by humans. But the introduction of sheep devastated vegetation, and later, feral cats brought by naval families wreaked havoc on native wildlife including the doves. The last wild sightings were in 1972."
Socorro doves are territorial and solitary birds that live in pairs or alone. A standout feature is their shared parenting, where males and females equally care for their young.
With conservation efforts underway, the Socorro dove’s future looks brighter than ever. Thanks to the dedicated breeding programs, Socorro doves are getting a second chance at survival.
