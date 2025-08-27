‘X-Men’ reboot update: Jake Schreier has ‘started work’

Jake Schreier reveals X-Men reboot update

Jake Schreier is finally sharing a small but exciting update on Marvel Studios’ highly anticipated X-Men reboot.

The filmmaker, who recently directed Thunderbolts, teased that work on the project is officially underway.

“I can’t say anything about it, but we’ve started work on X-Men, and that’s obviously very, very exciting,” Schreier told Empire in a new interview.

While he couldn’t reveal plot details, Schreier reflected on how directing Thunderbolts helped prepare him for what’s ahead.

“The biggest learning curve for me was the proportion of the action to the more emotional, character-driven scenes, and how, even though it’s more shooting days than I’ve ever had, they get eaten up quite quickly by the action stuff,” he explained.

“By the time we got to the end of it, it felt like, ‘Oh, now I feel like we get how to do this a little bit better.’”

This isn’t the first time Schreier has hinted at the reboot. Speaking previously with The Playlist, he described the X-Men as “inherently interesting and complex material.”

He added, “It’s an incredible opportunity with super interesting characters and [much] internal conflict. These characters are wrestling with their identity and place in the world—that’s inherently interesting and complex material.”

The X-Men franchise officially came under Marvel Studios’ umbrella after Disney’s merger with 20th Century Fox in 2019, opening the door for the mutants to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Some actors from the Fox films are already set to return in Avengers: Doomsday, which hits theaters on December 18, 2026.

Among the stars who have portrayed iconic X-Men roles are Patrick Stewart as Professor X, Ian McKellen as Magneto, Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler, Rebecca Romijn as Mystique, James Marsden as Cyclops, and Channing Tatum as Gambit.

With Schreier now confirming that the reboot is in progress, Marvel fans can finally feel the first wave of momentum building for the next chapter of mutant heroes on screen.