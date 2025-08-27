Netflix hit with boycott threats in Australia after repeated price hike

Netflix faced intense backlash in Australia after announcing another round of price increases, prompting many subscribers to cancel their accounts.

From late September, the streaming service raised its cheapest plan with ads by two dollars, while the standard ad-free plan also increased by two dollars.

Premium plan users faced the largest jump, with an additional three dollars per month. A one-dollar increase was added for members who shared their accounts.

The news triggered strong backlash online as furious subscribers posted messages saying they were done with the service. “We’re going to witness piracy by the likes never seen before," one person wrote.

Another said, “Saw this yesterday and finally cancelled my membership of nine years.”

A third argued, “Corporate staff continuing to raise prices with no increase in what they offer. There is an expectation that the public will just keep paying it. Only voting with your feet matters.”

Customers also shared emails sent by Netflix confirming the new rates. One message read, “Thank you for being a valued member since 2015. We’re updating your monthly price to $28.99 on September 25, 2025.”

A Netflix spokesperson said the company offered a range of plans to meet different needs and sometimes asked customers to pay more as additional value was provided.

The repeated price hikes have frustrated Australian subscribers, leaving many to question whether Netflix remain worth the cost, with some vowing never to return.