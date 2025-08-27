Emma Heming Willis reveals own battle amid Bruce Willis’ dementia diagnosis

Emma Heming Willis on struggles after Bruce Willis’ dementia diagnosis

Emma Heming Willis is opening up about the emotional toll of caring for her husband, Bruce Willis, as he battles dementia.

In a heartfelt conversation with Diane Sawyer for the ABC special Emma and Bruce Willis: The Unexpected Journey, which aired on Tuesday, August 26, Emma revealed that she struggled with depression following Bruce’s diagnosis.

She admitted she was “losing it” and felt “so alone” and “so isolated” during the early stages of coming to terms with the disease.

The 47-year-old author shared that she eventually sought help from professionals to support her own mental health while also arranging round-the-clock care for Bruce.

She explained that having caregivers has been vital for both her husband’s needs and her own ability to cope as his condition progresses.

Emma said her focus now is on raising awareness around dementia and highlighting the importance of early diagnosis.

“That is this whole motivation for me to raise awareness about this disease, because we want families, we want people to be able to be diagnosed earlier, when they can participate in these trials,” she explained.

She also emphasized her hope that people remember “the rare disease Bruce Willis has” and understand they are not alone in their search for answers.

As part of her efforts, Emma created a list of small but meaningful tips that can help caregivers manage their daily challenges.

While she acknowledged that her family is “very fortunate enough that we can afford care and many families are not able to,” she also pointed out the harsh reality many face. “Formal caregiving is astronomical, yet they deserve every penny,” she said.

Through her honesty and advocacy, Emma hopes to connect with others going through similar experiences, forming a community built on shared understanding and resilience.