Blake Lively remains absent as Taylor Swift goes public with engagement

Blake Lively has refrained from extending her heartfelt congratulations to her long-time bestie, Taylor Swift, after she announced her engagement.

The 35-year-old pop superstar, who has been dating the NFL player since July 2023, recently garnered attention with her engagement announcement on Instagram.

On Tuesday, August 26, the Anti-hero hitmaker officially announced her engagement to the Kansas City Chiefs' tight end, who got down on one knee to carry out the long-awaited proposal.

She hilariously wrote in the caption, "Your English teacher and gym teacher are getting married."

While her post quickly made headlines across the internet, some eagle-eyed fans couldn’t help but notice Lively's absence from the entire scene, despite her close bond with the singer.

In addition, supermodels Gigi Hadid, Karlie Kloss, and Cara Delevingne couldn't contain their excitement and extended their congratulations to Swift on the special occasion.

This comes after the singer was dragged into the ongoing legal battle between Lively and U.S. co-producer Justin Baldoni.

Taylor's representatives have denied any involvement in the matter, despite Ryan Reynolds and Lively’s desperate attempts to include her.