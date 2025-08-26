Alia Bhatt slams viral clip of Rs 250 crore residence with Ranbir Kapoor: ‘Not okay’

Alia Bhatt expresses anger after her newly designed bungalow goes viral

Alia Bhatt strongly reacted to a viral video of her new bungalow, calling it an invasion of privacy.

The 32-year-old actress, who often makes headlines for both her personal and professional life, addressed fans for interfering in her personal space.

On Tuesday, August 26, the Student of the Year star shared a long note on Instagram.

Expressing her rage, Bhatt penned, “I understand that in a city like Mumbai, space is limited – sometimes the view from your window is another person’s home. But that does not give anyone the right to film private residences and push those videos online.

“A video of our home – still under construction – has been recorded and circulated by multiple publications, without our knowledge or consent. This is a clear invasion of privacy and a serious security issue. Filming or photographing someone’s personal space without permission is not “content” – it’s violation. It should never be normalized.”

Later in the post, the Jigra actress reflected on her family’s new house and urged followers to delete the viral content.

She further added, “Think about it: would you tolerate videos of the inside of your home being shared publicly, without you knowing? None of us would. So here’s a humble but firm request: if you come across such content online, please don’t forward it or share it further. And to our friends in the media who have carried these images and videos: I urge you to take them down immediately.”

Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, who tied the knot in 2022, are reportedly planning to move into their newly designed bungalow soon.

On professional front, the Brahmāstra duo is gearing up for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War, alongside Vicky Kaushal.

In addition, the Raazi star also has YRF’s Alpha in the pipeline, co-starring Bobby Deol and Sharvari.