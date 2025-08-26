'Terrifier' director Damien Leone addresses future of 'Art the Clown'

David Howard Thornton to return for fourth sequel of the horror slasher

Damien Leone has updated fans about the possibility of making Terrifier 5.

The 43-year-old filmmaker has not completely ruled out the chances of bringing back Art the Clown after the release of the fourth film.

Earlier this year, the director confirmed the new sequel calling it the final battle between the demonic clown and his opponent Sienna Shaw, played by Lauren LaVer.

In a recent chat, Leone was asked if the fourth film will be an end for the clown, to which he responded saying, "I am writing it as a finale. But of course, you never say never."

"You don’t want to wear out your welcome”, said the creator. Damien said that he is just concerned that people’s interest might fade away.

"That’s something that concerns me. I don’t want the well to run dry. We put so much into these movies.”

He continued, “There are so many kill scenes in all of these movies and crazy Art the Clown antics, so is he still going to keep getting the laughs and are we still going to be able to keep one-upping the kills? That’s a real concern.”

Terrifier 4 is expected to release somewhere in 2026.