Colin Farrell spills major insight about his role in 'The Batman Part II'

Colin Farrell finally speaks about his role in 'Batman 2' as he finally receives script

Colin Farrell has updated his eager fans about his part in the upcoming Batman sequel.

The 49-year-old actor is all set to reprise his role as DC villain Penguin in the second part of Robert Pattinson’s film.

Farrell, who is currently busy promoting his upcoming film A Big Bold Beautiful Journey with Margot Robbie, shared some details about his character in the forthcoming film.

However, his true fans might not like the update provided by the Irish star.

The In Bruges actor revealed that he will finally be getting his hands on the Batman II script this week.

“I’ll be getting into the script, I think, this week, and I’ll be there for however long,” he added.

The Academy Award nominee further disclosed that he does not have many scenes in the new action crime movie.

In conversation with The Wrap, Colin said, “I don’t have many scenes, I don’t believe, but I’ll be there for whatever. Matt Reeves is so brilliant.”

He explained, “I don’t know what the story is yet. I just know that obviously Matt has slaved for a few years now to really make something special.”

Directed and written by Matt Reeves, Pattinson’s Batman part II is slated to release on October 1, 2027.