Jahnvi Kapoor’s ‘Param Sundari’ gets roasted over ‘poor’ delivery

Janhvi Kapoor sparks criticism over inaccurate diction in 'Param Sundari'

Janhvi Kapoor recently faced backlash for her inaccurate diction in the much-anticipated film Param Sundari.

The 28-year-old star, who rose to fame with her debut in Dhadak, has been criticised by Malayali influencer Divya Nair.

In an exclusive conversation with Mid Day, Nair said, “Poor diction can sometimes be forgiven, but here, the Malayalam words itself aren’t clear and correct. The film was shot in Kerala on a massive budget. Why couldn’t the makers spend a fraction of that money on hiring a local dialect coach? Also, in the scene where Janhvi introduces herself as Theykkapetta Sundari Damodaran Pillai, the result in unintentionally hilarious as in Malayalam, ‘Theykkapetta’ is slang for someone dumped.”

Nair further suggested that other actresses might have been a better fit for the role.

“Bollywood had better options. Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Nithya Menen, Sai Pallavi, or Samantha (Ruth Prabhu) put in effort and respect the languages they work in,” she added. “They would have done justice to the role… Not every Malayali woman walks around in a saree, sporting jasmine flowers and a bindi.”

Param Sundari, also starring Sidharth Malhotra, Sanjay Kapoor, and more, recently unveiled its first trailer.

For the unversed, Tushar Jalota’s directorial is slated for release on Friday, August 29.