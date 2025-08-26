Olivia Coleman comically reacts to false rumour about Benedict Cumberbatch

Oliva Colman and Benedict Cumberbatch opened up about their interests, likes and dislikes and their hobbies ahead of the release of their film The Roses.

The Crown star and Sherlock actor during a promotional interview for the film opened up about their most absurd rumour.

While sitting down for Icebreaker question segment at Vouge, Cumberbatch revealed that he once heard a rumour about him owing a collection of supercars.

"That I have a supercar collection. 750 million or is it that hundred thousand? I don’t know. Yeah. It’s a huge amount of money," he said.

Coleman hilariously reacted by nodding and going along with the news while sharing a similar rumour about her.

She said that someone told her that she was worth 30 something million. "Where is it," Coleman quipped.

The Roses is satirical dark comedy, a reimaging of Warren Alder’s 1981 novel The War of the Roses.

It is directed by Jay Roach and written by Oscar-nominated Tony McNamara. Coleman stars as Ivy Rose, a home-maker turned rising culinary star. Meanwhile, Cumberbatch played Theo Rose, an architect whose professional life deteriorates as Ivy’s ambition soars.

The film is slated for release on August 29, 2025.