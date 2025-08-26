A collage showing Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian (left) and Australian PM Anthony Albanese. — AFP/Reuters/File

TEHRAN/SYDNEY: Iran on Tuesday pledged reciprocal action after Australia expelled its ambassador over accusations that Tehran was behind antisemitic arson attacks in Sydney and Melbourne.

"The accusation that has been made is absolutely rejected," said foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei during a weekly press conference, adding that "any inappropriate and unjustified action on a diplomatic level will have a reciprocal reaction".

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said earlier that Iran was behind the torching of a kosher cafe in Sydney's Bondi suburb in October 2024, and directed a major arson attack on the Adass Israel Synagogue in Melbourne in December of the same year.

No injuries were reported in the two attacks.

Australia declared Iranian ambassador Ahmad Sadeghi "persona non grata" and ordered him and three other officials to leave the country within seven days.

It also withdrew its own ambassador to Iran and suspended operations at its embassy in Tehran, which opened in 1968.

Baqaei said the measures appeared to be "influenced by internal developments" in Australia, including recent protests against Israel's war in Gaza.

"It seems that this action is taken in order to compensate for the limited criticism the Australian side has directed at the Zionist regime [Israel]," he added.

'Attempts to sow discord'

PM Albanese said the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation (ASIO) had gathered credible intelligence that Iran had directed at least two attacks.

"These were extraordinary and dangerous acts of aggression orchestrated by a foreign nation on Australian soil," Albanese told a press briefing. "They were attempts to undermine social cohesion and sow discord in our community."

Iran had sought to "disguise its involvement" in last year's attacks on a kosher restaurant in Sydney and the Adass Israel Synagogue in Melbourne, Albanese said. No injuries were reported in the attacks.

Iran's embassy in Canberra did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Australia's security agency said it was likely that Iran had directed further attacks, Albanese said, adding that Australia has suspended operations at its Tehran embassy and all its diplomats were safe in a third country.

A policewoman stands guard at the scene of a fire at the Adass Israel Synagogue in Ripponlea, Melbourne, Australia, December 6, 2024. — Reuters

The government will designate Tehran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organisation, Albanese added.

Foreign Minister Penny Wong said Ambassador Sadeghi and three Iranian officials had seven days to leave, in Australia's first expulsion of an envoy since World War II.

"Iran's actions are completely unacceptable," she told the briefing.

The IRGC was directing people in Australia to undertake crimes, said Mike Burgess, director general of the security agency.

"They're just using cut-outs, including people who are criminals and members of organised crime gangs to do their bidding or direct their bidding," he added.

Israel's embassy in Australia welcomed the action against its major rival Iran.

"Iran's regime is not only a threat to Jews or Israel, it endangers the entire free world, including Australia," it said in a statement on X.

The two countries fought a 12-day air war in June, after Israel launched attacks on Iran's nuclear facilities.

Iran's actions were an attack on Australia's sovereignty, said Daniel Aghian, president of the Executive Council of Australian Jewry (ECAJ), an umbrella group of more than 200 organisations.

"These were attacks that deliberately targeted Jewish Australians, destroyed a sacred house of worship, caused millions of dollars of damage, and terrified our community," he said on Tuesday.

Rise in Islamophobia, antisemitism

Two men have been charged over the December attack that set ablaze the synagogue, built in the 1960s by Holocaust survivors in the suburb of Ripponlea.

Last week, police in the southeastern state of Victoria said they were examining electronic devices seized in a search of the home of one of the men, who is set to appear in court on Wednesday.

Police say three people broke into the synagogue and set the fire.

Fire gutted the kosher restaurant in Bondi, Lewis Continental Kitchen. The media said the man arrested in January over that attack had links to a well-known Australian motorcycle gang. He denied the charges in court and was freed on bail.

The Australian Iranian Community Organisation welcomed the expulsion and the move to declare the IRGC as a terrorist group.

"We are really happy to see them go," its president, Siamak Ghahreman, told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation in an interview.

About 90,000 Iranian-born people live in Australia.

Ties between Israel and Australia have been strained since Canberra's centre-left government decided to recognise a Palestinian state on August 11.

The move came after tens of thousands marched across Sydney's Harbour Bridge, calling for peace and aid deliveries to Gaza, where Israel began an offensive nearly two years ago after the Hamas's attack.

Palestinian authorities say the conflict has killed more than 62,000 people in Gaza, while humanitarian groups say Israel's blockade has caused a food shortage that is leading to widespread starvation.

On Sunday, thousands joined nationwide pro-Palestinian protests prompting the ECAJ to warn they were leading to an "unsafe environment".

Some Jewish organisations in Australia have supported the rallies, however.

Rights groups have flagged a worldwide rise in antisemitism, Islamophobia and anti-Arab bias during the war.

Australian civil society group, the Islamophobia Register, recorded a 500% rise in Islamophobic incidents in workplaces, universities and the media since October 2023, with 1,500 incidents reported.