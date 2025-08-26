Margot Robbie's baby steals the show in adorable interview moment

Margot Robbie's 10-month-old baby boy made a memorable appearance during an interview with Access Hollywood, where he inadvertently stole the spotlight with his loud babbling.
The actress, who welcomed her first child with husband Tom Ackerley in October 2024, couldn't help but laugh at her baby's antics.
As Robbie discussed her upcoming film "A Big Bold Beautiful Journey" with co-star Colin Farrell, her baby's cries interrupted the conversation.
"I'm so sorry about that... how loud my baby is," Robbie apologised, while Farrell chimed in with a grin, "It's a great soundtrack, isn't it?" The heartwarming moment showcased Robbie's balancing act between motherhood and her career.
In a rare interview with Entertainment Tonight, Robbie opened up about her experience as a new mother. "It's funny, you try to explain to someone who has kids, you don’t need to because they get it," she said.
"And if they don’t, it’s probably just really boring to hear. It's the best.” This sentiment was echoed by Farrell, who reflected on how parenthood has profoundly shifted his perspective on life.
The Barbie star's film A Big Bold Beautiful Journey is set to premiere on September 19, where she stars alongside Colin Farrell.
The romantic drama follows two strangers who meet at a wedding and embark on a surreal journey, revisiting key moments from their past.
Robbie expressed her excitement about the project, calling it a "visual spectacle" and praising director Kogonada as a "true artist."
