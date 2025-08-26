Harrison Ford shares how he makes marriage work with Calista Flockhart

Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart, 'Old people can love too'

Harrison Ford is opening up about the key to his lasting marriage with wife Calista Flockhart.

The actor, 83, recently appeared on NPR’s Wild Card with Rachel Martin, where he shared what age and experience have taught him about love and commitment.

“Old people can love, too,” Ford said with a laugh, reflecting on how romance often gets tied to youth. “You think it’s the business of youth or something, you know, and staying in love is the issue. Maintaining, nurturing, basically, not f--- up.”

When Martin pointed out that couples work on their relationships every day, Ford admitted he gives himself some breathing room.

“With some days off for bad behavior,” he quipped.

The Shrinking star went on to reflect on his marriage timeline, joking that if asked how long he and Flockhart have been together, his instinct would be to say “all my life.”

He added with humor, “I was married for the first time at 23 years of age, which should be illegal.”

Ford has been married three times. His first marriage was to Mary Marquardt from 1964 until 1979.

He later wed screenwriter Melissa Mathison in 1983, and their marriage ended in 2004.

In 2010, he tied the knot with Flockhart, 60, after the pair met at the Golden Globe Awards in 2002.

A few years into their relationship, Ford publicly declared, “I’m in love,” during an interview with Hello! magazine.

The couple got engaged over Valentine’s Day weekend in 2009 while on a family vacation, and the following year, they exchanged vows in New Mexico.

This past June, Ford and Flockhart marked their 15th wedding anniversary, a milestone that the actor credits to love, humour, and the ability to not take life, or each other, too seriously.