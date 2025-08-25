Jennifer Lopez up against 'serious' setback after career flop

Jennifer Lopez seems to grow worried as disappointing threat looms

Jennifer Lopez has faced several lows in the past year and she is reportedly disappointed because another problem seems to be coming close.

The 56-year-old actress and singer got divorced from who seemed to be the love of her life, Ben Affleck.

Soon after her documentary, This Is Me … Now, failed to garner much attention and now after her album too flopped, her music label BMG has reportedly dropped her.

"She can't believe this is happening to her. She can't seem to win no matter what she does and it's bumming her out,” a source told RadarOnline of the On The Floor songstress.

Although J.Lo’s team has maintained that the deal was only for one album and after “the company was disappointed with sales and opted to part ways with her," the insider seems to think it is an attempt to save face.

The source went on to tell the outlet that Lopez is currently in “panic mode” asking her team to control the damage.

"She's demanding they find another way to release her music – she'll even go independent if that's what it takes," added the source.

J.Lo seemed to be trying to create buzz with her recent live performances but the insider claimed, "This may be a serious setback, but don't count J.Lo out yet. She's always got an ace up her sleeve. Word is, she's looking for an A-list star like Kevin Costner to latch onto to pump up interest in her love life and polish her shattered image."