Kartik Aaryan gives nod to zombie film amid other projects

Kartik Aaryan set to collaborate with 'Shershaah' director after 'Tu Meri Main Tera'

Kartik Aaryan is juggling multiple projects, as he is reportedly set to collaborate with Vishnuvardhan on a zombie film, while also having Captain India in the pipeline.

The 34-year-old actor, who has recently completed shooting Tu Meri Main Tera, now has his eyes set on the zombie genre.

A source close to the development told Pinkvilla, “Kartik Aaryan has been on the lookout to do a Zombie Film for a while now, and that’s when Vishnuvardhan came to his life. The filmmaker has developed a unique Zombie Film, and Kartik loved the world created by Vishnuvardhan. He has given his green signal to the project and is tentatively looking to take the film on floors in July 2026.”

The insider further revealed that the Shehzada star has not yet locked the script.

“July 2026 is far away, but at the moment, the Vishnuvardhan film is slotted tentatively in Kartik’s calendar,” the source added. “He continues to read many other scripts, and is meeting filmmakers to explore a possible collaboration. Kartik is someone who loves to spend time on the film set and is working closely with his team to have a formidable line-up in place.”

Meanwhile, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 actor is expected to wrap-up Anurag Basu’s romantic project by November.

In addition, Aaryan also has Nagzilla and Captain India in the pipeline.