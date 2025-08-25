Millie Bobby Brown, Jake Bongiovi mark new milestone with baby daughter

Jake Bongiovi and Millie Bobby Brown welcomed baby girl through adoption

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi are excitedly celebrating all their daughter’s firsts – starting with her first shopping trip in New York City.

The 21-year-old actress and the model, 23, were spotted pushing their baby’s stroller as they went shopping in Soho on Saturday, August 23.

The Stranger Things star was pictured carrying a bouquet while the new dad took over the stroller.

The sweet family made a stop at Fanelli Café where they waited for their security, and then made their way to Louis Vuitton.

Bonjiovi and Brown kept their outfits lowkey for the casual outing, with him sporting a black T-shit, white pants, a black hat and shades.

The Enola Holmes actress for her part, opted for a summer-y look with a red cropped top, long grey shorts, sunglasses and a black purse.

The couple only recently announced that they have welcomed a baby girl into their family, on Thursday, in a joint statement on Instagram.

The post read, “This summer, we welcomed our sweet baby girl through adoption. We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood in both peace and privacy. And then there were 3. Love, Millie and Jake Bongiovi.”