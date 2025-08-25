Priyanka Chopra sends congratulatory note to Parineeti after pregnancy news

Priyanka Chopra's congratulatory note to Parineeti after pregnancy news

Priyanka Chopra has recently expressed her excitement after her sister Parineeti Chopra announces her pregnancy news on social media.

The Global star re-shared Parineeti’s Instagram post on her IG Story and congratulated both Hasee Toh Phasee actress and her husband Raghav Chadha along with cute emoticons.

Earlier in the day, Parineeti and Raghav, who tied the knot in September 2023, shared that they are expecting their first child with a heartfelt caption.

Priyanka’s gesture reportedly dismissed the feud speculations between her and Parineeti.

It was reported that the dispute began when the Quantico actress missed Ishaqzaade actress’ wedding two years ago.

At the time, Priyanka’s mother Madhu opened up that it was because of the actress’ professional commitments. However, some industry insiders claimed that this did not go well with Parineeti.

Besides PeeCee, other Bollywood stars who sent their congratulatory wishes to Parineeti and Raghav on their post.

The famous Indian fashion designer Manish Malhotra commented under the post with red hearts emojis.

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor wrote “Congratulations Darling” with a red heart emoji.

Katrina Kaif, Ananya Pandey and others also sent out their heartfelt wishes for the couple under the post.