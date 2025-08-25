Zoe Kravitz fans react to cosy outing with Harry Styles

Zoe Kravitz left fans divided with after an unexpected outing with Harry Styles, amid romance buzz with Austin Butler.

Just a few days after getting cosy with her Caught Stealing co-star, Lenny Kravitz’s daughter has been spotted arm-in-arm with the One Direction star.

In a fan-captured video that quickly went viral, the Blink Twice director and the As It Was hitmaker were spotted strolling through the streets of Rome over the weekend.

The two instantly ignited speculation across platforms, including X (formerly Twitter).

The caption of the short clip read as, "Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz… two of the hottest people in the world, thank you God!"

Another expressed, "Harry and Zoe weren’t on my 2025 bingo card."

A third wrote, "At a bar in paris with austin butler then in rome with your arm around harry styles, zoë kravitz i need you to put me onto your game," referring to the Big Little Lies alum’s extremely flirty display with Austin, 34, earlier the week.

Social media reactions were mixed, with many fans "shipping" The Batman actress and Styles, 31, while others were questioning her relationship status with the Elvis star in the fold.

Additionally, others came to her defense, urging fans not to jump to conclusions. "Sooo can’t they have friends?" one commenter asked.

The buzz comes shortly after Zoe, 35, was seen getting intimate with the Dune: Part Two actor at a Paris bar following the premiere of their film Caught Stealing.

The two were reportedly seen drinking, hugging, and leaning in close while out at hotspot Dragon, fueling dating rumours.

For the unversed, Austin and Zoe are both fresh out of high-profile romances with Kaia Gerber and Channing Tatum respectively.

As for Harry, he split from Taylor Russell in May 2024 and has since been linked to a few brief flings, but nothing that’s developed into a serious relationship.