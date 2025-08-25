Parineeti Chopra announces her first pregnancy with Raghav Chadha

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra has recently expressed her excitement as she’s expecting her first child with husband Raghav Chadha after two years of marriage.

The Hasee Toh Phasee actress has turned to Instagram on August 25 morning and shared pregnancy news with a heartwarming caption.

In the first slide, the couple announced the good news with a photo of round cake and the message “1 + 1 = 3” along with two small golden footprints beneath it.

The second slide features Parineeti and Raghav, strolling through a park, holding hands.

In the caption, the Ishaqzaade actress wrote, “Our little universe… on its way. Blessed beyond measure.”

Parineeti’s fans and friends took to the comment section and showered the couple with so much love.

Call Me Bae star Ananya Pandey congratulated her on the post.

Indian fashion designer and actress Masaba Gupta said, “Welcome to the club.”

One fan revealed that Raghav “already spilled the beans on Kapil Sharma Show”.

For the unversed, Parineeti started dating Raghav in 2023 and they also tied the knot in the same year in a low-key ceremony, held in Udaipur, Rajasthan.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Parineeti is all set make a comeback to acting for her untitled Netflix series, co-starring Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jennifer Winget, Harleen Sethi, Chaitannya Choudhry, Sumeet Vyas and Anup Soni in leading roles.