Ben Affleck fuming over intimate details in Gwyneth Paltrow biography

Ben Affleck fuming over intimate details being shared in Amy Odell’s tell-all book, Gwyneth: The Biography.

A source close to Argo star spilled to RadarOnline.com, “Ben has zero sense of humour about this.”

“This is not the kind of publicity he wants. He wants to be taken seriously and this isn't helping,” explained an insider.

It is pertinent to mention that the Amy’s book included Ben’s ex, Gwyneth described his intimate stylings as “technically excellent”.

The actress’ late makeup artists shared explicit details in the book which didn’t thrill Ben with the private information being leaked for the world.

“This isn’t just tabloid gossip, it’s humiliating,” said the Hollywood insider for his Naughty But Nice With Rob Shuter podcast last month.

The industry source remarked, “He feels completely exposed.”

Another insider revealed that this “isn’t going away quietly. Ben is livid, and he’s ready to fight back”.

For the unversed, Gwyneth and Ben began dating after meeting at a 1997 dinner party ahead of filming Shakespeare in Love together. They dated on and off for three years before calling it quits.

Meanwhile, the author shared the Sense & Sensibility actress was impressed with Ben’s “intellect”.

Amy mentioned in her book that Gwyneth’s friends had “reservations about him, because he didn’t always reciprocate her affection”.

“He at times seemed more interested in playing video games with the guys at his house than being with Gwyneth,” added the author.