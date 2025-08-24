Karan Johar showers love on Manish Malhotra as latter teases first film as 'producer'

Manish Malhotra also unveils star studded ensemble of new film 'Gustaakh Ishq'

Manish Malhotra, renowned Indian fashion designer, has announced his new venture.

Taking it to Instagram, the 58-year-old confirmed that his first film as producer is set to release in theatres.

In the post, he shared a text in which Malhotra mentioned “Since childhood, I’ve lived with a deep Ishq for cinema, the magic of the stories, the glow of the big screen, and the emotions that stay long after the credits roll.”

“That love has shaped who I am, and today, it gives me the greatest joy to share a dream come true. This November 2025, my first film as a producer Gustaakh Ishq will release in theatres.”

Ace Indian film director Karan Johar has showered his love and support towards the designer.

“Badhai ho!!! To many more and this one will always be special!!!! Always rooting for you and your love for cinema will show in every frame.”

Manish also shared that the first glimpse of the upcoming movie will be shared on Monday.

According to him, “It is a film born out of passion, poetry and a celebration of love in all its forms.”

Gustaakh Ishq is going to feature legendary actor Naseeruddin Shah along with Vijay Varma and Fatima Sana Shaikh.