Jennifer Aniston gears up for multiple roles in new project

Jennifer Aniston excites fans for ‘perfect’ upcoming show

Jennifer Aniston is totally involved in her exciting new project, the TV adaptation of Jennette McCurdy’s memoir, I’m Glad My Mom Died.

The 56-year-old actress will be working on the screen as well as behind the scenes for the show, as she plays McCurdy’s abusive mom, and is also a executive producer.

The Friends star was intrigued by the character as executive producer Sharon Horgan told Us Weekly, “Jen was part of it from [beginning]. She’s part of the creative team, so it wasn’t what made us see her [in the role]. She was part of the pitch.”

Sharing the excitement for her upcoming project with Aniston, Horgan told the outlet, “We all just responded to the book. It’s such an extraordinary story and it’s also so extraordinarily written. Jennette is such a talent. Now it’s just going through the process of taking something from book to screen.”

She continued, “We’re doing it at the moment with Vladimir on Netflix, which is another adaptation from book to screen. You just want to do these amazing pieces of work justice. That’s the main sort of pressure. But it’s good to have pressure. This is a new thing I’ve learned. Stress is bad but pressure is good. Now it’s my new mantra.”

The Morning Show actress was revealed to be starring in the show back in July but it is not yet announced who will be playing the character of McCurdy.