Margot Robbie, Colin Farrell insist that 'A Big Bold Beautiful Journey' is not 'dark'

Margot Robbie and Colin Farrell will be collaborating in a project for the very first time.

The duo is all set to feature in a romantic drama film titled A Big Bold Beautiful Journey.

Directed by Kogonada, the upcoming movie follows the story of two strangers who meet at a wedding and later, they embrace a journey together.

The Barbie actress, while sharing insights about the movie, said that it does have a lot of darker things, but it is still very light.

She told Variety, “It’s magical, it’s beautiful, and it’s romantic, and it does deal with real-life things, [but] it felt like we were in a golden bubble every day, and I was dreading it ending. That was the only negative thing — I was scared of it ending.”

Meanwhile, the Penguin star said about the new film, “It deals with grief and loss and sorrow and loneliness and all these very human things that we all contend with, but I’ve never used the word darkness in relation to this film.”

He continued, “No. There’s no darkness in it. Those things in and of themselves aren’t dark. They may be painful, but they’re not dark experiences.

A Big Bold Beautiful Journey is slated to release on September 19.