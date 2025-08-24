'Jumanji' star confesses learning important lesson from 'The Life of Chuck'

'The Life of Chuck' features Tom Hiddleston, Mark Hamill

Karen Gillan, who played a vital role in The Life of Chuck, has opened how the film made her examine her own life.

The 37-year-old portrays a nurse named Felicia in the Stephen King film.

According to Karen, she was continuously asking herself question while shooting for the project.

"My character is dealing with the end of the universe, and she knows that the end is here.”

While speaking to RTE Entertainment, she confessed, "So I had to ask myself - what would that genuinely feel like?”

“It kind of made me come to the conclusion that all of these things that we fixate on, whether it's accolades or money, all of that would just fade away," said the Guardians of the Galaxy actress.

Gillan admitted that preparing for the role made her reflect on how she has been living her life. It also made her realize how small things in life can be of profound meaning.

"It just really helped me gain perspective on my life. It's a beautiful reminder of what matters," she explained.

Directed by Mike Flanagan, The Life of Chuck focuses on the three stages in the life on an ordinary man. The film features Marvel famed Tom Hiddleston in lead role.