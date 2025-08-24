Jason Biggs explains why ‘American Pie’ could not be made in 2025

Jason Biggs has recently reflected on American Pie comedy, saying it could not be made in 2025.

Sharing the real reason, the actor spoke to Fox Digital News and explained why the movie turned into a “cult classic” at the time.

Biggs opened up that the plot of the comedy still resonates with fans almost 30 years later because of its story that shows strong bond between four high school friends and their friendship that “transcends time”.

However, the Wedding Daze actor noted that comedy is not the same today as it was few years ago.

“Comedy is changing. What you can sort of get away with,” said the 47-year-old.

Biggs continued, “I mean, we certainly couldn't do a lot of those things now, you know, and we shouldn't, but we did, and it was a reflection of the time.”

“I think there are things that people will still allow themselves to laugh at given the context of the movie,” pointed out the Loser actor.

Biggs also predicted that if the American Pie would release in 2025, the reactions would be conflicting.

“I feel there's a part of society who would feel like, ‘Oh, yay, anti-woke. We can laugh at anything. Anything goes,” remarked the Saving Silverman actor.

But Biggs added, “Then maybe there'd be a part that would be understandably offended by some of the things.”

For the unversed, American Pie, which was released in 1999, showcased humour and teenage sexuality. The cast include Biggs, Mena Suvari, Seann William Scott, Alyson Hannigan and Chris Klein.