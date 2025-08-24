Christopher Schwarzenegger’s new look leaves fans in shock

Christopher Schwarzenegger was barely recognisable in new photos from a recent family vacation.

In a series of snapshots shared by his sister Katherine Schwarzenegger on Friday, August 22, the son of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver flaunted a leaner physique following his dedicated weight loss journey.

Among the photos from the sun-soaked Cape Cod getaway, the third born of the former couple was seen rocking a fitted button-down shirt paired with pink shorts while checking his phone.

In addition to the solo picture of the fourth of five siblings, other photos captured more family members, including their mother and Katherine’s husband, Chris Pratt, enjoying time on a boat and in the water.

“A perfect day [sun and waves emoji],” Katheirne, 35, captioned the carousel.

This isn’t the first time Christopher has stunned the fans with his jaw dropping transformation.

The 27-year-old previously showed off his new look in June. Joined by his dad Arnold and siblings Christina, Patrick and Katherine for the Season 2 premiere of FUBAR in Los Angeles, The White Lotus star’s elder brother turned heads with his lean build.

Previously, the University of Michigan graduate opened up about his wellness journey during an appearance at Beacher Vitality’s Happy & Healthy Summit in Los Angeles.

"It was a big process," Christopher shared, revealing that he began to evolve his lifestyle back in 2019 while he was living in Australia.